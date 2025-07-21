‘Nanny of nepo kids’: Karan Johar gets trolled for praising ‘Saiyaara’ actors, hits back

Filmmaker Karan Johar has hit back at a troll for calling him a “nanny of nepo kids” after he shared a note praising Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s performance in Mohit Suri’s latest directorial venture Saiyaara.

“Aa gaya nepo kid ka daijaan (Here comes the nanny of nepo kids),” wrote a social media user in the comments section of Johar’s post celebrating the success of the YRF-backed romance drama.

The 53-year-old filmmaker replied to the comment, saying, “Chup kar! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bacchon ka kaam dekh. Aur khud kaam kar. (Be quiet. Don’t nurture negativity sitting at home. See the work of the two kids and do some work yourself).”

In his note on Instagram, Johar highlighted how Saiyaara has rekindled romance on the silver screen.

“Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy… Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love…. Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back. My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara,” he wrote on Monday.

“What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies,” Johar wrote praising debutant Ahaan Panday, who is actress Ananya Panday’s cousin.

Johar also praised Aneet Padda, known for her roles in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry. “You gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you. Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical,” he wrote.

The comment section of Johar's post soon turned into a battleground for social media users debating the issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry. “Karan - please note no one is upset with nepo babies when they can actually act like Ahaan. It’s only when you push the ones who clearly don’t have talent/ aren’t ready onto us. It’s not about being a nepo, it’s about talent,” wrote one. “This is what we keep saying, give chance to the true deserving candidate, not just blindly picking up star kids....We can say good to the good ones....I hope you understand,” commented another.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Saiyaara opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 21 crore nett. It earned Rs 25 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 37 crore nett on Sunday. At the time the report was filed on Monday, the film’s total earnings stood at Rs 85.86 crore nett in India.

The Mohit Suri directorial is now the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films released in 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 113.5 crore nett) and Housefull 5 (Rs 87.5 crore nett) are the only films ahead of the musical romance.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

On the work front, Johar’s upcoming production ventures include Dhadak 2, Sarzameen, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari .