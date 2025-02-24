‘HIT 3’ teaser: Nani plays a gritty cop willing to go to any length to hunt down a serial killer

Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a gritty cop willing to go to any length to hunt down a serial killer, in the teaser of HIT 3, dropped by production house Wall Poster Cinema on Monday to mark the actor’s 41st birthday.

The one-minute-44-second-long video opens with the police investigating a string of murders, all of which follow a chillingly similar pattern — the corpses are hung upsdie down from a tree. Unable to track down the serial killer, the police turn to Arjun Sarkaar for help. Arjun's merciless way of extracting truth from suspects remains a concern for the law enforcers.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming Telugu crime thriller also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen in key roles.

The first film in the franchise, HIT: The First Case, follows Vishwak Sen’s Vikram Rudraraju, a police officer of the Telangana state's Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), investigating the missing case of an eighteen-year-old girl.

HIT: The Second Case follows Adivi Sesh’s KD as he tracks a serial killer targeting women members of a welfare association.

Sailesh Kolanu also helmed the Hindi remake of HIT: The First Case with the same title, which was released on December 2, 2022.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, HIT: The Third Case is set to hit theatres on May 1. Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for the upcoming film, edited by Karthika Srinivas. Sanu John Varghese, on the other hand, serves as the cinematographer of HIT 3.

Nani was last seen in Vivek Athreya’s vigilante action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram alongside S. J. Suryah and Priyanka Mohan.