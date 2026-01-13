‘Space Gen — Chandrayaan’ trailer: Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran bring to life defining moments of India’s 2023 lunar mission

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran bring to life the defining moments of India’s 2023 lunar mission in Space Gen — Chandrayaan trailer, dropped by JioHotstar on Tuesday.

“Chandrayaan-3 mission ki safalta dekhi? Ab dekho uske peeche ki kahaani (Did you see the success of Chandrayaan-3. Now, watch the story behind it),” the streaming platform captioned its post on Instagram.

The trailer revisits the moment the newly appointed ISRO chief decided to trust the same team which had designed Chandrayaan-2. However, the spacecraft crashed upon its landing in 2019 due to a software error.

Space Gen — Chandrayaan follows the events that lead to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar South Pole in August 2023. With this landing, ISRO became the fourth national space agency to successfully land on the Moon, after the Soviet space program, NASA and CNSA, and the first organisation in recorded human history to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole.

Directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen — Chandrayaan marks a collaboration between JioHotstar and The Viral Fever (TVF). The cast also includes Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait and Gopal Datt in key roles.

“Together with JioHotstar and TVF, we are incredibly proud to present this series. We hope it allows audiences to experience not only a historic mission but also the human courage that drove it,” Singh said in a statement.

Mehta said the honesty of the script was something that “resonated with him the most”. “It doesn’t just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling,” he added.

Space Gen — Chandrayaan will premiere on JioHotstar on January 23.