‘Positive power’: Nafisa Ali Sodhi flaunts bald look amid chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer

Actress-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shaved her head amid chemotherapy treatment for stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, shows a photo she shared on Sunday.

“Positive power. With my best friend Gaby,” she wrote alongside her post on Instagram.

The selfie shows Sodhi flaunting her bald head.

Previously, she shared a video of her grandchildren helping her cut her hair because of severe hair loss induced by chemotherapy. “Finally, my little grandchildren helped me with my hair fall,” Sodhi captioned the post on Instagram.

Sharing another photo, Sodhi wrote, “Here goes my Chemotherapy locks...soon I will be bald.”

Last month, Sodhi said she has been diagnosed with stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer again, years after being declared cancer-free following chemotherapy in 2018.

Sharing photos of her PET scan on Facebook, she wrote, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday...So back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible and it's stage 4. Believe me…I love life.”

Sodhi was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She underwent chemotherapy and was declared cancer free in 2019.

The 68-year-old actress-politician has starred in several Bollywood films, including Junoon (1979), Major Saab (1998), Bewafaa (2005), Life In A... Metro (2007), Guzaarish (2010) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). Sodhi last appeared in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai (2022) alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.