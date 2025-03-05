‘Nadaaniyan’ to ‘Dupahiya’: New films and shows arriving on OTT this weekend

Whether you love romantic comedies, crime thrillers, or historical dramas, there's plenty to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and JioHotstar this weekend. From Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romcom to Gajraj Rao-starrer slice-of-life drama, here’s a look at new films and shows you can stream on OTT.

Picture This

Streaming from: March 6

Platform: Prime Video

Starring Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, Picture This is a teen drama that follows Pia, a passionate photographer in London. Her life spirals into a chaos when a spiritual guru predicts that her true love will appear within her next five dates. With her matchmaking mother (Sindhu Vee) determined to make it happen, Pia goes on a whirlwind of blind dates, only for her past love, Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), to resurface in her life.

Nadaaniyan

Streaming from: March 7

Platform: Netflix

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his much-awaited acting debut with Nadaaniyan, a quirky college romance, also starring Khushi Kapoor. Arjun (Ibrahim) and Pia (Khushi) strike a deal — he pretends to be her boyfriend for Rs 25,000 a week. However, their fake relationship soon spirals into unexpected chaos when their college peers uncover their secret. As misunderstandings pile up, their staged romance begins to feel all too real. This Gen-Z romance also stars Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhary, and Suniel Shetty.

Dupahiya

Streaming from: March 7

Platform: Prime Video

A slice-of-life drama set in Bihar’s Dhadakpur village, Dupahiya features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. As the residents of Dhadakpur are set to celebrate 25 years of zero crimes in the village, its reputation faces a threat. A red motorbike, earmarked as a wedding gift, goes missing. The villagers launch a frantic mission to recover the stolen bike before the wedding is ruined.

Rekhachithram

Streaming from: March 7

Platform: SonyLIV

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram follows Circle Inspector Vivek Gopinath (Asif Ali), who is desperate to redeem himself after a suspension due to gambling allegations. Assigned to solve a suicide linked to a crime from 1985 involving industrialist Vincent (Manoj K. Jayan). He uncovers secrets about a film shoot and a missing girl, Rekha (Anaswara Rajan), who was involved in a scandal.

The Waking of a Nation

Streaming from: March 7

Platform: SonyLIV

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ram Madhvani, The Waking of a Nation is a historical drama revolving around lawyer Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina) as he takes on the British colonial system, accusing them of trying to cover up the conspiracy behind Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Fighting racism, Kantilal, along with his childhood friends, attempts to uncover the truth hidden by the Hunter Commission.

Plankton: The Movie

Streaming from: March 7

Platform: Netflix

The villain of SpongeBob SquarePants, Plankton, is the ‘hero’ of this animated film directed by Dave Needham. After years of failed attempts by Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) to steal the Krabby Patty formula as part of his plan to take over the world, his wife, Karen (Jill Talley), decides to take matters into her own hands. Now, Plankton must team up with SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Sandy to stop (Carolyn Lawrence) her.

Thugesh Vs The World

Streaming from: March 7

Platform: JioHotstar

Popular YouTuber Mahesh Keshwala, aka Thugesh, takes on a series of hilarious challenges in this reality show. Keshwala outsmarts con artists, navigates elaborate pranks, and faces off against internet personalities. Each episode of the show promises to offer high-energy humour and unexpected twists.