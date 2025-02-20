‘Nadaaniyan’: Ibrahim Ali Khan recreates SRK's 'pyaar dosti hai' scene with a twist

Love is an “arrangement”, says actor Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Arjun in a promotional video for the upcoming romcom Nadaaniyan dropped on Thursday, alluding to the iconic “Pyaar dosti hai” dialogue from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Ibrahim recreates the iconic scene from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Professor Miss Braganza (Archana Puran Singh) asked her students how they would describe love before starting a lesson on Romeo and Juliet. While Khushi Kapoor’s Pia, portraying Rani Mukerji's Tina, struggled to answer, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Arjun, playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul, described love as an arrangement.

The song Ishq Mein from Nadaaniyan makes for a flirtatious background score to the video.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix,” streaming platform Netflix wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the Netflix romance drama follows the story of a privileged Delhi socialite, who hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim) to pretend to be his daughter’s (Khushi) boyfriend in order to maintain her social status. As they navigate their fabricated relationship, the lines between pretense and reality begin to blur, and both find themselves developing genuine feelings for each other.

The video immediately caught the attention of the fans. “Miss Briganza is back,” wrote one social media user in the comments section, while another fan wrote, “Ibrahim gives Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7.

Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical The Archies in 2023. She recently starred opposite Junaid Khan in Advait Chandan’s romcom Loveyapa.