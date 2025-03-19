MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 March 2025

'My connection with terraces goes back to childhood'- Director Indrani Chakrabarti

As summer holidays confine her to a suffocating home and an unfeeling husband, the loss of the terrace becomes a metaphor for a deeper existential crisis

Sanjali Brahma Published 19.03.25, 09:51 AM
A moment from Chhaad

A moment from Chhaad

Indrani Chakrabarti’s film Chhaad, starring Paoli Dam, tells the story of Mitra, a young schoolteacher whose passion for writing and sketching is deeply intertwined with the open space of her shared terrace. As summer holidays confine her to a suffocating home and an unfeeling husband, the loss of the terrace becomes a metaphor for a deeper existential crisis. A t2 chat Indrani...

Where did you grow up?

ADVERTISEMENT

In south Calcutta. Our elders wanted us to concentrate on our studies, so they would send us up to the terrace. But of course, once on the terrace, you’d rather watch the sky and the moon than study. That space became a part of us, very close to our hearts. I actually wrote the first draft of this script back in 2005. You won’t believe it, but I’ve been planning to make this film since then. I grew up in a house with a terrace — it still has one, actually. My connection with terraces goes back to my childhood.

Where were you in life at that point?

I was 25 and not in a particularly happy space. I started looking for producers, which was quite difficult. In the meantime, the narrative evolved, but the central idea remained the same.

And what is that central idea?

The significance of the terrace and the crisis that emerges when it is taken away. That core remained unchanged.

The film has already been to so many festivals, and now it is playing in the theatres.

Having been to these festivals, I’ve seen that audiences identify with the characters and situations. That reassured me that this film should be released. Friends encouraged me too, saying people would connect with it. Because, at some level, we all crave open space. Whether man or woman, everyone needs that space. That’s when I felt certain — we had to release it.

And having spoken to so many people who have watched the film, what do you think is its overarching message?

The need for open spaces, which are disappearing. It’s quite alarming, really. We don’t realise that so much of today’s depression, intolerance, and unrest stems from the fact that we’ve lost our connection to nature and, in turn, to ourselves. I wanted to highlight that.

RELATED TOPICS

Tollywood Director Childhood Paoli Dam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stuck in space no more: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 286 days

The astronauts' SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico in the early evening, just hours after departing the International Space Station
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip March 18, 2025. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

US had direct responsibility for the continuation of genocide in the occupied Palestinine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT