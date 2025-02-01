'My biggest lesson in life is not to take myself or anyone else too seriously' — Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was the star face at Whisper’s launch of 'Whisper Ultra Upto No Gap No Leaks' innovation, in Mumbai recently. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and CTRL actress took some questions from t2 on the need to normalise periods, what we need to tell our men, the lovely year that 2024 was for her, and more.

It's crazy that period is still a taboo topic for many. Why do you think a taboo still exists?

I think because of lack of awareness and tales that are passed on through generations in the family. That is why it’s not only important to educate women about periods, but also everyone around them.

What can be done to normalise it?

Talking about it. Especially when I got my periods for the first time, I was very scared. I was in school and I didn’t know what to do. We hadn’t had a conversation about it at home. I came back home and told my parents. My daadi (grandmother) gave me a gift. She said it’s something to celebrate in your life and not something to be ashamed of. As an actor, the best I can do is talk about my experiences and talk loudly about it and normalise it and that’s what everyone else has to do too. Talking about it makes a big difference.

Tell us about your association with Whisper and what made you come on board for this?

It is a very natural fit to be associated with Whisper because everything they speak about is something that I have also been doing for very long. I love how front-footed they are with the campaign. ‘Real periods, real solutions’. They have such cutting-edge technology and the curvewear that matches a woman’s curves, which is game-changing globally as a technology. It tackles the ‘no-gap, no-leak’ problem that most women have during periods. Their pads are really soft.

Do you think women are more shy talking about it?

I think it depends. Sometimes the women are shy and sometimes the environment they are in can make them feel awkward about it, but I think that’s changing a lot. With campaigns like these and celebrities and actors talking about it, there is a lot of change. When I was in school, there was a subject like PSHE (physical, social health education), in which they did talk to the girls and the boys about periods and normalising it. So, putting that in our educational system is also important.

As women, what do we need to tell our men?

To just listen! Sometimes you just need allies that listen to you.

What's your top tip to break out of any kind of inhibition?

Fake it till you make it!

What has been your biggest lesson in life so far?

My biggest lesson in life is not to take myself or anyone else too seriously.

2024 was amazing. How would you look back?

I would just look back with just gratitude, in my heart. Personally and professionally, this has been a game-changing year (2024) for me. It’s been like a homecoming almost. That’s how I feel almost. I feel the most myself, the most comfortable being on a film set, being at home… everything that is happening right now is making me feel more like myself.

What's the version of Ananya you would like to have in 2025?

A healthy version (smiles).

What's your biggest manifestation for 2025?

Just to be on as many film screens as I can.