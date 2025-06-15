MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Musician Anirudh Ravichander brushes off rumours of his wedding with Kavya Maran

Daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, Kavya is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL team

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.06.25, 03:38 PM
Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Instagram

Musician Anirudh Ravichander Saturday brushed off rumours about his wedding with Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL team, and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Taking to X, the 34-year-old musician wrote, “Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys... please stop spreading rumours,” along with a laughing emoji, clearly amused by the rumours.

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding gained traction after a Reddit post went viral earlier this week.

The post said, “Speculation is rife that music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran — daughter of Sun TV’s Kalanithi Maran and owner of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad — are in a relationship. Reports also suggest that superstar Rajinikanth has personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran about the two, fueling expectations that the couple may tie the knot soon.”

Anirudh Ravichander hails from a family deeply rooted in the arts. His father, Ravi Raghavendra, is an actor, while his mother, Lakshmi, is a classical dancer. His aunt Latha is married to Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth, and his great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, was a pioneering filmmaker in the 1930s.

Anirudh has made his mark in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, working on films starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR. He made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2013).

