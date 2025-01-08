'Solo Leveling' Season 2: Opening song by LiSA and Stray Kids’ Felix out

Crunchyroll has dropped the music video of Solo Leveling Season 2 opening song by Japanese pop-rock icon LiSA and K-pop boy band Stray Kids member Felix. The first episode of the latest instalment of the anime series dropped on January 4.

Marking LiSA’s second collaboration with Felix following their 2023 hit track Social Path, the song titled ReawakeR is composed by Attack on Titan music composer Hiroyuki Sawano. The song combines rock instrumentals and electronic dance beats with LiSA’s powerful vocals and Felix’s rap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-minute-40-second-long video, dropped on Wednesday, features some of the new characters and the primary antagonist of the latest season. It kicks off with the protagonist Jinwoo seated on a throne and commanding an army of Shadows following his transformation into a Necromancer at the end of Season 1. New characters like the master of the Hunters Guild Choi Jong-In, the S-rank hunter and the vice master of Hunters Guild Cha Hae-in appear in action-packed sequences in the video.

Solo Leveling follows the story of the weakest Hunter in history, Jinwoo’s solo journey to increase his level by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After gaining immense power through his quests, Jinwoo’s first proper Shadow, the Shadow knight Igris, leads the troop of souls alongside him in the video.

Season 2 will feature several dangerous and powerful dungeon bosses including the formidable Ice Elf Barca and the boss of the Demon Castle’s 50th floor Vulcan. However, his greatest enemy will be the Demon King Baran, who rides on a dragon and wields long daggers. The music video teases some of their electrifying action scenes.

The track’s title ReawakeR is a direct reference to Jinwoo’s journey where he undergoes a reawakening and gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up like a video game by taking on special tasks.

The lyrics of the song mentions the Ring of Gyges, a magic ring that appears in Plato’s Republic, which grants the user the powers of invisibility. It is used to highlight Jinwoo’s solo journey where he has to hide his overwhelming powers and his true rank from other Hunters.

Prior to the release of the music video, Aniplex had dropped the ending song of the new season, sung by iconic Japanese singer-songwriter Toru Kitajima aka TK. Titled Only I Level Up, the song takes fans on a journey through Jinwoo’s transformation from a boy who would run away from danger to the most powerful Hunter in history, who uses his god-like strength to destroy dungeons.

A new episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 will drop every Saturday on Crunchyroll.