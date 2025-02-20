MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur reveal their son’s name

The couple, who tied the knot on November 27, 2020, welcomed their first child in December last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.02.25, 02:18 PM
Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur with their son Krith

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur with their son Krith Instagram

Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have named their first child, a baby boy born on December 12, 2024, Krith, the couple revealed in a social media post on Thursday.

“Welcome to the World Our Miracle Boy - Krith Tandon️. Please bless our little one with good health, happiness, and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings,” Sachet and Parampara captioned their post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on the meaning of the name, the couple added, “One of the Names of Lord Vishnu, "Krith", derived from the Sanskrit word 'krita', means 'created'. It symbolises one who is inventive, creative and popular.”

Sachet and Parampara tied the knot on November 27, 2020. The duo are known for their work on songs like Bekhayali (2019), Mere Sohneya (2019), Malang Sajna (2024) and Maiyya Mainu (2021).

They are also known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Kabir Singh (2019), Tanhaji (2020), Jersey (2022), Adipurush (2022), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), Srikanth (2024), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024), Do Patti (2024) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).

RELATED TOPICS

Sachet Tandon Parampara Thakur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bring out white paper detailing USAID's support over decades': Jairam Ramesh to govt

After Elon Musk-led DOGE on February 16 cancelled $21 million claimed to have been previously allotted to 'voter turnout in India', BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress-led UPA 'enabled infiltration of India’s institutions by forces opposed to the nation’s interests'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots... confident she'll work for Delhi's growth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT