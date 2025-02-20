Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur reveal their son’s name

Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have named their first child, a baby boy born on December 12, 2024, Krith, the couple revealed in a social media post on Thursday.

“Welcome to the World Our Miracle Boy - Krith Tandon️. Please bless our little one with good health, happiness, and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings,” Sachet and Parampara captioned their post on Instagram.

Elaborating on the meaning of the name, the couple added, “One of the Names of Lord Vishnu, "Krith", derived from the Sanskrit word 'krita', means 'created'. It symbolises one who is inventive, creative and popular.”

Sachet and Parampara tied the knot on November 27, 2020. The duo are known for their work on songs like Bekhayali (2019), Mere Sohneya (2019), Malang Sajna (2024) and Maiyya Mainu (2021).

They are also known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Kabir Singh (2019), Tanhaji (2020), Jersey (2022), Adipurush (2022), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), Srikanth (2024), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024), Do Patti (2024) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).