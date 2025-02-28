Music composers, Screenwriters Association ink deal for fair credit to lyricists in India

In a watershed moment for India’s entertainment industry, the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) and the Screenwriters Association (SWA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure fair credit and recognition for composers and lyricists, American entertainment website Variety reported on Friday.

The newly formalised partnership puts music composers and lyricists as “equal co-authors” in song creation, recognising both as “primary artists” for credit purposes, Variety reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the MoU mandates separate contracts between producers and lyricists, enabling both parties to negotiate independently as departmental heads, strengthening their professional standing.

“Every note of music tells a story, and every word of a lyric brings it to life,” filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, president of MCAI, told Variety. He described the MoU as “more than an agreement” and said “it’s a promise to ensure fair credit, respect, and independence for all who contribute to the magic of music”.

Bhardwaj added that the deal represents “a shared commitment to building a fair and collaborative future – one where creative contributions are recognised, valued, and protected”.

SWA general secretary Zama Habib, the screenwriter behind hit television series Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, echoed Bhardwaj’s sentiments, calling the MoU a “declaration” that lyricists and music directors stand united as “co-artists, ensuring fair credit, mutual respect, and professional independence”, as per Variety.

The agreement is the product of extensive discussions between SWA’s lyrics team, which includes Puneet Sharma, Raj Shekhar, Hussain Haidry, Danish Javed, and Shellee, along with MCAI representatives Indrajit Sharma and Vipin Mishra. Senior lyricists Sameer Anjaan, Mayur Puri, Swanand Kirkire, and Varun Grover also played key roles in shaping the pact.