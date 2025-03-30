Music album of Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Killbill Society’ launched at India’s tallest watchtower; pictures inside

The much-awaited music album of Killbill Society, directed by Srijit Mukherji, was unveiled in a star-studded event on Saturday at India’s tallest watchtower located inside an amusement park in Howrah. Cast members Koushani Mukherjee, Sandipta Sen, Biswanath Basu, Arijita Mukhopadhyay were present at the launch event alongside Srijit Mukherji.

The evening was a treat for music lovers, featuring electrifying live performances by Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, Durnibar Saha, Tamalika Golder, Sudip Nandy, and Sidhu (Siddhartha Ray).

The event began with Anupam Roy performing Bhalobeshey Basho Naa before taking the audience on a journey with the timeless classic Ekhon Onek Raat. He reflected on his collaboration with Srijit Mukherji, saying, “Working with Srijit is always a journey of rediscovery. He pushes the boundaries of storytelling through music, and this album is no exception.”

Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury then enthralled the audience with Nei Tumi Aager Moto, sharing her excitement about being part of the project. Ranajoy Bhattacharjee and Durnibar Saha later took the stage together to give a special teaser of Kandhey Matha.

Music director Tamalika Golder spoke about the dynamic energy of working with Rupam Islam and Sidhu before inviting Sidhu on stage to deliver a high-voltage performance of Referee-r Bnaashi. Sudip Nandy then wrapped up the live performances with a soulful rendition of Likhey Raakhi Prem.

Director Srijit Mukherji took the stage to share his vision for Killbill Society and officially launch the album. “This album reflects the film’s heart and soul. Each track carries an essence of the story, and I am thrilled to see it come to life through these incredible artists,” he said.

As the night drew to a close, the team surprised Anupam Roy with a heartfelt birthday celebration, complete with a cake-cutting ceremony, making the event even more memorable.