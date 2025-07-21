MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to skip 2025 edition, new dates to be announced soon

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will not be held in 2025, the organisers announced on Sunday, citing plans for a major restructuring.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who took over as interim festival director in June 2024, said the festival was “in the process of revamping... with a dynamic vision and a new team” to reposition it as a premier platform for independent, regional and classic cinema from India and abroad.

The move follows a scaled-down 2024 edition that struggled with logistical issues, including overcrowded venues, ticketing confusion and reduced screening slots.

The 2024 edition also marked MAMI’s first without a title sponsor after Reliance Jio ended its association in 2023. The funding gap affected both programming scale and operational capacity.

Founded in 1997, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has grown into one of South Asia’s most prominent film events. MAMI 2024 opened with Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and closed with Sean Baker’s Anora. Over 110 films from 45 countries were screened across venues in Juhu and Colaba.

The organisers said they are working to finalise the structure and schedule for the 2026 edition, with an announcement expected in the coming months.