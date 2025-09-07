MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Is MS Dhoni making his acting debut? Fans speculate as cricket legend shares screen with R Madhavan

The cricket legend plays a fierce task force officer in the upcoming project titled ‘The Chase’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.09.25, 10:38 AM
MS Dhoni and R Madhavan in 'The Chase' teaser

MS Dhoni and R Madhavan in 'The Chase' teaser YouTube

Cricket legend MS Dhoni plays a fierce task force officer in Vasan Bala’s The Chase, also starring R Madhavan, shows a teaser shared by the makers on Sunday.

The upcoming project marks the cricketer’s acting debut.

In the teaser, Madhavan and Dhoni can be seen as “two fighters” on a mission described as a “wild, explosive chase”.

“One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up - a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase - teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon,” Madhavan wrote alongside the teaser on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement over the upcoming collaboration. Some of them were even confused as to whether it’s a film or advertisement.

“Is it an ad? I'm so confused,” one of them wrote. “Dhoni as Hero, Thala for a reason,” another commented.

Dhoni has been in advertisements for many diverse brands including Dream11, Boost, Orient Fans, Sunfeast YiPPee!, Kinley, GoDaddy, EMotorad, Navi, and Citroën.

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in Netflix's Aap Jaisa Koi alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.

MS Dhoni Vasan Bala R Madhavan
