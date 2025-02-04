‘Mrs.’ to ‘The Mehta Boys’: New film and shows dropping on OTT this week

An exciting mix of emotional dramas, gripping thrillers, and heartfelt romcoms are set to arrive on OTT platforms in India this week. From Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys to the latest season of Invincible, here’s a look at what’s hitting your screens before this weekend.

Kobali

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming from: February 4

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Kobali is a Telugu crime drama packed with vengeance, betrayal, and power struggles. As two feuding families reignite their generations-old bloodshed, dark secrets from the past unravel, and no one escapes the carnage unscathed. Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, and Yogi Khatri are part of the ensemble cast in this actioner.

Cassandra

Streaming from: February 6

Platform: Netflix

A German-language sci-fi thriller, Cassandra revolves around a family moving into Germany’s oldest smart home, which was abandoned for decades after its previous inhabitants died mysteriously. The home’s AI assistant, Cassandra, welcomes them warmly, but her unsettling attachment to the inhabitants soon turns into a sinister obsession. Directed by Benjamin Gutsche, the series stars Lavinia Wilson as Cassandra alongside Mina Tander, Michael Klammer and Franz Hartwig.

Invincible Season 3

Streaming from: February 6

Platform: Prime Video

Mark Grayson is back, and this time the stakes are higher than ever. In the third season of Invincible, Mark (voiced by Steven Yeun) struggles to define his heroism while battling formidable enemies like Powerplex and the ruthless Conquest. With his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), still casting a long shadow over him, Mark’s choices become more critical than ever. Featuring an all-star voice cast, including Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, and Seth Rogen, the new season is set to push Mark to his limits.

The Åre Murders

Streaming from: February 6

Platform: Netflix

Adapted from Viveca Sten’s bestselling novel, The Åre Murders is a Nordic noir thriller following Stockholm detective Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn) as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young woman in the snowy landscapes of Åre. Hanna’s pursuit of the truth, in collaboration with local officer Daniel Lindskog (Kardo Razzazi), uncovers dark secrets lurking beneath the town’s seemingly serene surface.

Bada Naam Karenge

Streaming from: February 7

Platform: Sony LIV

Arranged marriage gets a modern twist in this lighthearted drama marking the OTT debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions. Starring Ritik Ghanshani as Rishabh and Ayesha Kaduskar as Surbhi, Bada Naam Karenge follows the newly-married couple as they navigate love, family expectations, and generation gap.

Mrs.

Streaming from: February 7

Platform: ZEE5

In Mrs., directed by Arati Kadav, Sanya Malhotra plays Richa, a trained dancer stifled after marrying into a conservative family. Initially enjoying marital bliss with Diwakar (Nishant Dahiya), she soon finds herself trapped by societal expectations. Her father-in-law (Kanwaljit Singh) opposes her working, insisting she embrace the role of a housewife. The film, which won Sanya the best actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival, is a Hindi remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Streaming from: February 7

Platform: Netflix

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan takes a deep dive into the age-old cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. With insights from cricketing greats like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Shoaib Akhtar, the documentary explores the intensity, drama, and unforgettable moments that define this historic sporting feud between two nations.

The Mehta Boys

Streaming from: February 7

Platform: Prime Video

Boman Irani takes the director’s seat for the first time in The Mehta Boys, a poignant father-son drama co-written with Oscar-winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. Starring Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhry, the film depicts the generational conflicts and emotional wounds that come to the fore following the reunion of a father (Boman Irani) and his son (Avinash Tiwary) after a long time.