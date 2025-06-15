‘Mrigaya: The Hunt’, ‘BhutoPurbo’,‘Batashey Gungun’, ‘Ajo Ardhangini’: New trailers and announcements

From the trailers of upcoming films and web series to the mahurat of a much-anticipated sequel by a National Award-winning director, here are the latest updates from Tollywood which you may have missed in the past week.

Mrigaya: The Hunt trailer

Vikram Chatterjee’s Animesh, a young and determined cop, joins forces with Ritwick Chakraborty’s seasoned OC Debanjan Datta in Mrigaya: The Hunt, a gritty cop thriller directed by Abhirup Ghosh. The two-minute-22-second-long trailer sets the tone with a gruesome murder — a woman found with her windpipe slit — triggering an investigation. Saurav Das appears in a criminal avatar, while Priyanka Sarkar plays Chaya, a sex worker from the bylanes of Sonagachi. The film has been penned by serving police officers Debasis Datta and Pallab Malakar and is slated to release on June 27.

'Bhuto'Purbo trailer

Rupanjana Mitra, Sandipta Sen, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Satyam Bhattacharya, Saptarshi Maulik and Amrita Chattopadhyay headline 'Bhuto'Purbo, an upcoming Bengali horror anthology film adapted from classic literary works by Rabindranath Tagore, Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay and Manoj Sen. The two-minute-21-second-long trailer shows two strangers — Neelkantha and Shashidhar — arrive at writer Bibhutibhushan’s home on a stormy evening. What follows is a string of eerie tales — a woman’s spirit clinging to her jewels, a mystic torn between power and peace, and a conman whose perfect plan unravels. Set in the late 1960s, the film is directed by Kakoli Ghosh and Avinab Mukherjee. The release date is yet to be announced.

Batashey Gungun trailer

Srijla Guha stars as Pallabi, an obsessive lover who will stop at nothing to make Arindam (played by Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) hers in Batashey Gungun, Aditi Roy’s dark romance series for Hoichoi. The two-minute-five-second-long trailer reveals that Arindam is already married to Mithila (Manali Manisha Dey). The series, set to premiere on June 20, will explore themes of lust, betrayal and revenge.

Ajo Ardhangini mahurat

Kaushik Ganguly is set to direct a sequel to his 2023 hit Ardhangini starring Churni Ganguly, Koushik Sen and Jaya Ahsan. Titled Ajo Ardhangini, mahurat of the upcoming instalment of this relationship drama was held in Kolkata on Saturday.