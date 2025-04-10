Moushumi Chatterjee returns to Bengali cinema after 12 years with ‘Aarii’; trailer out

After teasing audiences with a glimpse of a mother-son bond in its first look, the makers of the upcoming Bengali film Aarii — marking Moushumi Chatterjee’s return to Bengali cinema after a 12-year gap — have dropped the trailer for the Jiit Chakraborty-directorial.

The film, also starring Yash Daasguptaa and Nusrat Jahan, is scheduled for release on April 25. This is the second production venture of Yash and Nusrat’s banner. Shadow Films and GSI Films have co-produced the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer features Yash Dasgupta as a man struggling to care for his ageing mother (Moushumi Chatterjee) who is battling memory loss.

Nearly three minutes long, the trailer shows Yash’s character taking full responsibility for his mother’s care — cooking, cleaning, and tending to her daily needs. As dementia sets in, Moushumi’s character begins to lose her grasp on reality, at times mistaking her son for her husband or a child. She forgets names, addresses, and even fails to recognise her own son.

Nusrat Jahan enters the story as a writer who becomes closely involved in the lives of the mother and son. Her character appears to document their bittersweet relationship while developing her own bond with Yash.

Director Jiit Chakraborty has previously worked on films like Sesher Golpo starring Soumitra Chatterjee, and Kothamrito featuring Kaushik Ganguly.

Moushumi Chatterjee’s last Bengali film was Goynar Baksho (2013), directed by Aparna Sen, where she played a witty ghost haunting a jewelry box. She was last seen in Shoojit Sircar-directed 2015 drama Piku, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan.