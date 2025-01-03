MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh’s mother slams Chaahat Pandey’s mom over ‘slanderous’ comments

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and at 9.30pm on weekends, on Colors TV alongside a 24x7 live feed on JioCinema

Agnivo Niyogi Published 03.01.25, 01:43 PM
Eisha Singh; Chaahat Pandey

Eisha Singh; Chaahat Pandey Instagram

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 approaches, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is delivering its trademark blend of emotions and high-octane drama during the Family Week. Contestants are reuniting with their loved ones amid in-house conflicts.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed a fiery altercation between the mothers of Eisha Singh and Chaahat Panday. The drama began when Chaahat’s mother mentioned a controversial video linking Eisha with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eisha’s mother did not take kindly to the comments. In a heated rebuttal, she remarked, “Some people lack common sense. They show others in a bad light to portray themselves positively”. She further advised caution to Chaahat’s mother, saying, “ A girl’s mother should not say such things. You never know when the tables turn”.

Chaahat Pandey's mother has been no stranger to controversy during her time in the Bigg Boss house. After previously confronting Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal, she also accused Eisha and Alice Kaushik of making derogatory comments about Chaahat.

Amidst the chaos, contestant Vivian Dsena had an emotional moment when he was reunited with his wife, Nouran Aly, and their daughter, Layan. This marked Layan’s first-ever appearance on television. Vivian, who had not seen his daughter for three months, was visibly moved.

RELATED TOPICS

Bigg Boss 18 Salman Khan Colors TV
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Right to property is not a fundamental right but it is a constitutional right, says Supreme Court

The top court says land owners, who were appellants before it, were required to knock at the doors of the courts because they have been deprived of their property without any compensation for the same
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

Why did you (PM Modi) attempt to turn Christmas Day into Good Governance Day?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT