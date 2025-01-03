Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh’s mother slams Chaahat Pandey’s mom over ‘slanderous’ comments

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 approaches, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is delivering its trademark blend of emotions and high-octane drama during the Family Week. Contestants are reuniting with their loved ones amid in-house conflicts.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed a fiery altercation between the mothers of Eisha Singh and Chaahat Panday. The drama began when Chaahat’s mother mentioned a controversial video linking Eisha with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra.

Eisha’s mother did not take kindly to the comments. In a heated rebuttal, she remarked, “Some people lack common sense. They show others in a bad light to portray themselves positively”. She further advised caution to Chaahat’s mother, saying, “ A girl’s mother should not say such things. You never know when the tables turn”.

Chaahat Pandey's mother has been no stranger to controversy during her time in the Bigg Boss house. After previously confronting Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal, she also accused Eisha and Alice Kaushik of making derogatory comments about Chaahat.

Amidst the chaos, contestant Vivian Dsena had an emotional moment when he was reunited with his wife, Nouran Aly, and their daughter, Layan. This marked Layan’s first-ever appearance on television. Vivian, who had not seen his daughter for three months, was visibly moved.