More than 1 lakh tickets sold for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ re-release in India

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 film Interstellar has sold over 1 lakh tickets for the opening weekend in pre-sales ahead of its February 7 re-release in Indian theatres, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Thursday.

If the current momentum continues, the film could become India’s highest-grossing re-release ever, beating Tumbbad and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Warner Bros. India had earlier announced that Interstellar will have a limited one-week theatrical run, adding to the urgency among fans eager to experience the cosmic adventure on the big screen again.

Interstellar was re-released in 70mm IMAX film and IMAX Digital formats in North American theatres on December 6, 2024, during which the film earned USD 15.2 million. The international re-release added USD 9.3 million to its coffer, bringing the cumulative global revenue for its re-releases to USD 24.5 million.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar grossed an impressive USD 681 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run. The film's synopsis reads, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

The cast of Interstellar includes Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which is slated to hit theatres on January 31, has amassed Rs 1.2 crore nett in advance bookings. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.