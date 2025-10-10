‘Monster’ Season 4 begins filming in Los Angeles with Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden

Production has begun on Season 4 of Monster, the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan crime anthology series, just days after the Netflix debut of its third season.

The upcoming instalment stars Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden, the woman accused of the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Massachusetts. Although Borden was acquitted, the sensational case became a national fixation and cemented her place in American folklore.

Joining Beatty in the cast are Charlie Hunnam as Lizzie’s father, Andrew Jackson Borden; Rebecca Hall as her stepmother, Abby Borden; Billie Lourd as her sister, Emma; Jessica Barden as actress and confidante Nance O’Neill; and Vicky Krieps as the family’s maid, Bridget Sullivan.

Monster first premiered in 2022 with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters. The series emerged as Netflix’s fourth most popular English-language TV title. Peters earned a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination for the role, while Niecy Nash-Betts won an Emmy for her performance as Dahmer’s neighbour.

Season 2, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, arrived in 2024 with Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch in the lead roles. The season scored multiple Emmy nominations for Koch, Chloë Sevigny, and Javier Bardem.

The third season, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, premiered last week and logged 12.2 million views within its first three days of streaming.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Monster Season 4.