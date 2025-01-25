Blackpink’s Lisa set to collaborate with Doja Cat and RAYE for new single ‘Born Again’

Blackpink member Lisa is set to collaborate with American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter RAYE for her upcoming single Born Again, set to drop on February 7.

Sharing a concept picture featuring the singers in black corset-fit ensembles with elaborate mesh hats and dramatic hairdo, Lisa wrote on Instagram, “BORN AGAIN 🍎 @dojacat @raye 2/6 @ 7 PM EST, 2/7 @ 9 AM KST.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa will drop her first solo album Alter Ego on February 28 under her record label banner LLOUD. After she departed from YG Entertainment with bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, Lisa launched her label company LLOUD in February last year. Following the launch of her company, Lisa released three tracks — Rockstar, New Woman (featuring Rosalia) and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

The Money singer is also set to make her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, she said on Monday, sharing the show's trailer on Instagram.

Starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel and Scott Glenn, the new season of the comedy-thriller series is slated to release on February 16, 2025.

All four members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video for their 2022 single, Shut Down, which topped the Billboard Global 200.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is gearing up for her third studio album First Of All, which is expected to release this year. RAYE, who is known for her songs Prada and Escapism, has bagged Grammy nods for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year (non-classical).