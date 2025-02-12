Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Blackpink’s Lisa attend HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 premiere

Hollywood stars Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa dazzled at the premiere night of HBO’s thriller series The White Lotus Season 3 on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some moments from the star-studded event.

(Picture Attribution: The official Instagram handle of The White Lotus)

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood arrived at the event in an embellished off-shoulder red dress. She is set to play a free-spirited young woman, Chelsea, in the series.

2 7

K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa, who is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, exudes confidence in a white-and-yellow dress with sheer sleeves resembling a yellow lotus flower.

3 7

Actor Walton Goggins, who is set to play the character Rick, the love-interest of Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea, arrived at the event in a brown suit paired with a black T-shirt.

4 7

Leslie Bibb slayed in a black corset-fit gown at the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3. Bibb is set to play Kate in the series.

5 7

The Critics Choice Award-winning actress Carrie Coon donned a tuxedo paired with green pump stilettos.

6 7

Actor Jason Isaacs looked suave in a dark blue suit over a black round-neck T-shirt. He is set to play Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman.

7 7

Sarah Catherine Hook, known for her role in the third film of the The Conjuring franchise, arrived in a backless monochrome outfit at the event. She is set to play Piper, the daughter of Jason Isaacs’s character.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them. The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series. Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category at the Emmys. The third season is set to release on February 16.