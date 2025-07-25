Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ becomes second-highest Week 1 Hindi grosser of 2025

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as the second-highest Week 1 grosser among Hindi films in 2025, trade figures show.

Only Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 219.25 crore nett) has earned more than this Mohit Suri directorial in the first week.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 21.5 crore nett. It earned another Rs 26 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 35.75 crore nett on Sunday.

The film saw a slight drop in collections on Monday, raking in Rs 24 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 25 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 21 crore nett on Wednesday. With Thursday’s 20 crore nett, the total earnings of the romantic musical drama stand at Rs 172.25 crore nett so far.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

With no major Hindi releases this Friday, trade analysts predict another blockbuster weekend for Saiyaara in theatres.