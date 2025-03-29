Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ becomes fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore globally

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan has stormed past the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office in just two days, the fastest for a Malayalam movie, according to latest trade reports.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is now the tenth Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club worldwide, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported. Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life took nine days to reach the milestone.

Empuraan’s global opening was bigger than any Bollywood film at the overseas box office, according to Sacnilk. In the United Kingdom, it recorded the highest-ever opening day for an Indian film with a collection of GBP 6,28,000 (Rs 7 crore).

On its opening day (Thursday), Empuraan raked in Rs 67.50 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest opener for a Malayalam film. It surpassed Aadujeevitham, which earned Rs 64.75 crore on its first weekend.

Closer home, Empuraan earned Rs 14 crore gross on its first day in Kerala, breaking the state’s biggest opening-day record, previously held by Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (Rs 12 crore gross). In India, the film grossed Rs 24.50 crore gross on its first day, with nett earnings of Rs 22 crore.

However, on Day 2, the collections saw a 45.35 per cent decline, with a collection of Rs 11.75 crore nett in all languages. The Malayalam version earned Rs 10.75 crore nett, while the film’s Hindi earnings stood at Rs 40 lakh nett. In Kannada, L2: Empuraan earned Rs 3 lakh nett, whereas its Telugu version minted Rs 27 lakh nett and Tamil version amassed Rs 30 lakh nett, according to Sacnilk.

Empuraan is expected to become the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time by Saturday and could reach the number two spot by Sunday, Sacnilk reported.

The upcoming Eid holiday on Monday is likely to give the film an additional boost, with projections suggesting it could surpass the lifetime collection of Manjummel Boys (Rs 241 crore gross) within its first week, potentially emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Empuraan follows Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, an enigmatic political figure in a dangerous battle for succession following the death of a leader.

Scripted by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a trilogy. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baiju Santhosh, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, who makes his Malayalam debut with the film.