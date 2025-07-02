Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph’s 'Thudakkam'

Actor Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal is set to make her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph’s upcoming film Thudakkam (The beginning), he announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote, “Dear Mayakutty, may your ‘Thudakkam’ be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.”

Reacting to the post, a fan extended his best wishes to Vismaya and wrote, “All the best Maya.” Another fan commented, “Welcome to Mohanlalwood.”

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph is best known for movies like 2018 (2023), Om Shanti Oshana (2014) and Oru Muthassi Gadha (2016).

Thanking Mohanlal for entrusting him with the project, Joseph said on Instagram, “This looks like an assignment. When my Lalettan and Suchi chechi's first movie entrusted to me, the joy and hope filled in those eyes is what I saw. Laletta will not disappoint.. Sister...No more claims, just a little movie.”

“I have done movies that my mind tells me everyday. It is still the same today. Antony brother, this is an "Antony-Jude" Sincerely wish it to be the "beginning".With the hope that dear audience will stand with us,” he signed off.

An assistant director and writer in the Malayalam film industry, Vismaya, 32, turned author with her 2021 book Grains of Stardust, a compilation of poetry and illustrations. Apart from her literary works, she is also trained in Thai combat sport Muay Thai.

Mohanlal’s latest film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is currently running in cinemas.

Further details about the upcoming film are kept under wraps.