Mohanlal’s ‘L2 Empuraan’ records highest opening day collection for a Malayalam film

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan has recorded the highest opening-day box office collection for a Malayalam film with a collection of Rs 22 crore nett in India on Day 1 in all languages, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Friday.

As per Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, earned Rs 19.45 crore nett from its Malayalam version, while its Telugu-dubbed release contributed Rs 1.2 crore nett. The Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada-dubbed versions collectively added Rs 1.35 crore nett to the total.

The film registered 60 per cent occupancy in Malayalam screenings, with cities like Kochi and Kozhikode witnessing over 90 per cent occupancy.

The previous record for the highest opening-day collection for a Malayalam film was held by Prithviraj’s The Goat Life (2024), which opened at Rs 8.95 crore nett in India.

Empuraan’s prequel Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark globally. More recently, Manjummel Boys became the first Malayalam film to achieve the Rs 200-crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It remains to be seen if Empuraan can surpass these benchmarks.

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a trilogy. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baiju Santhosh, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, who is making his Malayalam debut.