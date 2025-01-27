‘L2E Empuraan’ teaser: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi Abraam in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal returns as Khureshi Abraam aka Stephen Nedumpally in the action-packed teaser of L2E Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture and the second instalment in the Lucifer film series.

Dropped by Aashirvad Cinemas on Monday, the two-minute-23-second-long video is set in the war-torn town of Qaraqosh, Iraq. A mangled poster reads, “Death to the Evil”. As the teaser unfolds, we hear PK Ramdas’ (Sachin Khedekar) advice to Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier) from the 2019 film Lucifer: “If there comes a day, when you feel that everything around you is falling apart, and if I am not alive then, there will be only one person you can turn for help. Stephen.”

The video cuts to a shot of Stephen’s car covered in an old, dusty cloth, indicating his long absence. Meanwhile, Priyadarshini stands before a burning tree. Soon after, we learn that Khureshi leads the most powerful mercenary group in Asia. Mohanlal’s Khureshi makes a dramatic entrance in a helicopter. Several foreign establishments strive to hunt him down but Khureshi takes down his antagonists single-handedly as he unleashes a barrage of bullets. Set to a pulsating rhythm, the adrenaline-pumping thriller is filled with striking visuals. For instance, a horse gallops through fire, vehicles overturn and reverberating explosions cause unfathomable destruction.

L2E Empuraan also stars Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas. Additionally, the film will star Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Written by Murali Gopy, the film’s technical team includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan and music composer Deepak Dev.

Backed by Lyca Productions, the film’s shoot was completed in December last year. L2E Empuraan is slated to hit theatres on March 27.

The official teaser of the film was unveiled on Sunday during a grand event in Kochi, also attended by actor Mammootty.

Released theatrically on March 28, 2019, Lucifer marks Mohanlal’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The duo collaborated again on the 2022 comedy drama Bro Daddy.