Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in ‘Drishyam 3’, set for October 2025 release

Mohanlal is set to reprise his role as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, with the makers of the Malayalam thriller eyeing an October 2025 release, shows a video shared by the veteran actor on social media on Saturday.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, the threequel brings back the creative team behind the first two films that turned the story of a small-town cable operator into one of Indian cinema’s most gripping sagas.

The 40-second teaser announcement video opens with a close-up of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, whose quiet exterior conceals a calculating mind capable of outwitting the law to protect his family. Behind-the-scenes footage in the teaser shows the actor reuniting with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Anthony Perumbavoor.

The clip ends with a line “Lights, camera, October,” before cutting to black. The caption accompanying the video reads: “October 2025 — the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent”.

The announcement follows the success of Thudarum, Mohanlal’s recent release that drew comparisons to Drishyam for its family-driven thriller narrative.

The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, has grown from a regional hit into a pan-Indian and international phenomenon. The first film earned Rs 62 crore gross worldwide. Drishyam 2 released on Prime Video in 2021 during the pandemic. Over the years, Drishyam has been remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, released in 2015, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 released in 2023 and raked in close to Rs 350 crore gross globally. Reports suggest that the Hindi-language Drishyam 3, also headlined by Devgn, is scheduled to go on floors in October this year.