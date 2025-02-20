MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

'The past never stays silent': Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for ‘Drishyam 3’

‘Drishyam’ released on December 19, 2013, followed by ‘Drishyam 2’ on February 19, 2021

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.02.25, 04:04 PM
(left to right) Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor

(left to right) Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor X

Mohanlal is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 3, the latest offering from the hit Drishyam film franchise, the actor announced on Thursday.

“The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed #Drishyam3,” Mohanlal wrote alongside a picture of him with Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a simple family man, who goes to great lengths to protect his wife and daughter after they get involved in an accidental crime. The film revolves around his clever efforts to cover up the incident, outsmarting the police and those around him while keeping his family’s secret safe. It is a gripping thriller about deceit, morality, and the lengths one will go to for loved ones.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “First Indian trilogy ever,” wrote one, while another commented, “The suspense continues, can’t wait to see how the Drishyam saga unfolds.”

Drishyam released on December 19, 2013, followed by Drishyam 2 on February 19, 2021.

Further details of the cast and release date for Drishyam 3 are yet to be announced.

Mohanlal was last seen in the 2024 fantasy thriller Barroz, which also marked his directorial debut.

Mohanlal and Jeethu have also collaborated on an upcoming action thriller titled Ram. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

RELATED TOPICS

Drishyam (2013) Drishyam Films Mohanlal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bring out white paper detailing USAID's support over decades': Jairam Ramesh to govt

After Elon Musk-led DOGE on February 16 cancelled $21 million claimed to have been previously allotted to 'voter turnout in India', BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress-led UPA 'enabled infiltration of India’s institutions by forces opposed to the nation’s interests'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots... confident she'll work for Delhi's growth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT