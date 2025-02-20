'The past never stays silent': Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for ‘Drishyam 3’

Mohanlal is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 3, the latest offering from the hit Drishyam film franchise, the actor announced on Thursday.

“The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed #Drishyam3,” Mohanlal wrote alongside a picture of him with Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a simple family man, who goes to great lengths to protect his wife and daughter after they get involved in an accidental crime. The film revolves around his clever efforts to cover up the incident, outsmarting the police and those around him while keeping his family’s secret safe. It is a gripping thriller about deceit, morality, and the lengths one will go to for loved ones.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “First Indian trilogy ever,” wrote one, while another commented, “The suspense continues, can’t wait to see how the Drishyam saga unfolds.”

Drishyam released on December 19, 2013, followed by Drishyam 2 on February 19, 2021.

Further details of the cast and release date for Drishyam 3 are yet to be announced.

Mohanlal was last seen in the 2024 fantasy thriller Barroz, which also marked his directorial debut.

Mohanlal and Jeethu have also collaborated on an upcoming action thriller titled Ram. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.