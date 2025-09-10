‘Modern Family’ star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer on 54th birthday

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer, on his 54th birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram, the actor wrote, “It’s my birthday and guess what I got (sic).” In the second picture of the carousel post, Eric wrote, “I got married.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For his wedding, the actor opted for a blazer and a blue tie, while Lindsay wore a satin gown and styled her look with minimal jewellery.

The couple tied the knot at their residence in Kansas City, Missouri. In one of the pictures, they struck a dance pose in front of several musicians with acoustic guitars.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Eric’s on-screen husband Mitchell in the show, congratulated the couple on their special day in the comment section.

“Of all second marriages, this one is my favourite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you,” Ferguson wrote.

In Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker, a homosexual man, who was married to Mitchell Pritchett, and together they raised their adopted daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

Modern Family is an American mockumentary sitcom that follows the large, multi-generational, and unconventional Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family in Los Angeles. The show aired from September 23, 2009 to April 8, 2020 on ABC.

All seasons of the show are currently available to stream on JioHotstar.