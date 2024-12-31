Dwayne Johnson reveals why he is at times spotted with nail polish on his fingers

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson is at times spotted with nail polish on his fingers because his daughters paint them for fun, he said in response to questions from fans in the comments section of his recent post-workout video in which he sports a bright red nail polish.

“We get to! Like I GET TO be forced to have my nails 💅🏾 painted by my little girls 😂,” said Johnson, aka The Rock, as he reflected on his life philosophy.

In the video, Johnson is seen at a gym, wrapping up a midnight leg workout. “It was a crazy one. Me and all my friends trained tonight,” he quips, before panning the camera to reveal an empty gym. The hilarious moment culminates with him joking, “Oh, I’m f***ing alone.” Despite the exhaustion from work and the holiday season, Johnson shares his enduring philosophy to view everything as a privilege, which resonated with fans in the comments section.

“Some midnight glycogen depleted wisdom 🤓Heard this great philosophy a few years back, and wanted to share with ya. Try changing “I HAVE to do” to “I GET to do”. It’s a nice mental shift of a reminder that we GET TO because it’s a privilege. Whatever that thing is that’s HARD, whether you love or hate it, it’s the thing that sets you up for positive life results. I definitely needed the mental recalibrating tonight to get my ass in here to train. We don’t have to do it, we get to do it,” the 52-year-old actor wrote alongside the video.

The Fast & Furious star has three daughters — nine-year-old Jasmine, six-year-old Tiana and 23-year-old Simone Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson’s daughters Simone, Jasmine and Tiana recently accompanied him to the world premiere of Moana 2, in which he voiced the character of Maui. Prior to the premiere in Hawaii, Johnson’s wife Hashian revealed in an Instagram post that their daughter Tiana lent her voice to the Moana sequel.

The video shows the girls walking into a recording studio at Walt Disney Animation Studios where they find a set inspired by the original Moana film. Tiana was all smiles as she recorded her voice for her character while Johnson sat behind her.

In another video shared by Johnson, his daughter Tiana is seen completely engrossed in painting his face, proving that moments like these are a delightful constant in their family.

Johnson was recently seen in the holiday movie Red One, which is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan, Red One also stars Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, J. K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju and Wesley Kimmel in key roles. He is expected to star in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, slated to release next year.