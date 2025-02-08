Tom Cruise pulls off aerial stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’, shares BTS

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has pulled off another gravity-defying aerial stunt for his upcoming film, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, shows a video the actor shared on Friday. The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, is set to release on May 23.

In the video, the 62-year-old actor, set to reprise his role as superspy Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movie, can be seen hanging from a yellow biplane. The director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, also appears in the video. “Hang on…” the actor wrote, sharing the video on X.

Earlier, Tom Cruise also shared a behind-the-scenes picture that shows him underwater, breathing from a safety diver’s oxygen tank. “The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it,” Cruise wrote in the caption. “From the depths, to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you,” he added.

On November 12, 2024, the filmmakers dropped the official teaser trailer of the film that shows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt facing off against ‘the Entity’, a powerful AI. The storyline picks up where Dead Reckoning Part One, released in 2023, ended. The 62-year-old actor races across landscapes, chases a plane, engages in knife fights, and escapes a tunnel explosion in the video.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action drama also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt in pivotal roles.

The Mission: Impossible film series follows the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), a secret espionage agency tasked with preventing global catastrophes through covert operations. The franchise began with the 1996 film, followed by Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).