‘Mismatched’ and ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ to return with new seasons on Netflix

Netflix is dialling up the excitement as two of its fan-favourite shows, Maamla Legal Hain and Mismatched, are set to return with brand-new seasons this year.

Starring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi, the legal comedy series Maamla Legal Hai is set to bring back the hilarious courtroom drama in Season 2. The upcoming series is currently under production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the fictional Patparganj district court of Delhi, Maamla Legal Hai revolves around a bunch of “jugaadu” lawyers solving cases with their unconventional tactics and rib-tickling shenanigans. The series features an ensemble cast of Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht and Anant V. Joshi in pivotal roles.

“Order order! Tareekh milne wali hai.. laughter ki. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the series.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series has Sameer Saxena as the showrunner. Also starring Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma, and Tanvi Azmi, Maamla Lega Hai hit the global top 10 list soon after its release.

Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, the show debuted with its first season on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-starrer romantic drama series Mismatched is also set to return for its fourth and final season. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikar, the coming-of-age romantic drama follows the story of Rishi Singh Shekhawat (Rohit), who falls in love with tech wizard Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta).

Adapted from Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the first season of Mismatched premiered in 2020. The second season dropped in 2022, followed by the third season last year. Season 3 ended with Dimple and Rishi putting their engagement on hold to pursue their respective careers.

Sharing pictures from the past season, Netflix wrote, “We’ve cried, we’ve screamed, we’ve shipped. Let’s meet for a cold coffee non-date, one last time? Mismatched Season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix.”