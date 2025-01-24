‘Mirzapur’ star Ali Fazal says ‘Paatal Lok’ is the best show ever to come out of India

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal on Friday called Prime Video’s crime thriller series Paatal Lok the best show ever to come out of India.

“Yesterday I finished watching Paatal Lok and I think it's the best damn show ever to come out of the subcontinent. I think narratives experienced are more valued than those witnessed,” wrote Fazal on Instagram, sharing a photo with his Mirzapur co-stars, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Directed by Avinash Arun and starring Merenla Imsong, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome and Ishwak Singh, Paatal Lok Season 2 hit Prime Video on January 17.

Pataal Lok Season 2 delves into the bloody murder of Jonathan Thom, a high-profile businessman-politician from Nagaland. The investigation is led by Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and assistant commissioner of police Ansari (Ishwak Singh).

In his post, Fazal also thanked Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment for making him, Shweta and Shriya meet on the sets of Mirzapur. “As Mirzapur becomes the highest watched content of 2024 among all platforms I am reminded of the sheer goodness and craftsmanship we all have shared over the years amongst us enthusiasts. It's been a year of wake up and smell the beans. We have learnt to slowly champion each other rather than hate...Thank you @excelmovies and @mriglamba ( yes you know why), and thank you @krnx and @gurmmeetsingh for making us all meet in the 1st place,” Fazal added.

Speaking about his camaraderie with his co-stars, Fazal wrote, “Here’s two beautiful people I admire and we randomly meet up here and there but I watch from afar - their wonderful lives pan out.. There are some amazing photos I have with everyone from Mirzapur but then I'll have to release a freaking coffee table book - you’ll have to wait for that.”

Meanwhile, Fazal reprised his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur Season 3, which premiered on Prime Video on July 5.