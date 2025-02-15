‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’: Ankush Hazra announces second production venture

After debuting as a producer with Mirza, actor Ankush Hazra is all set to back the upcoming film Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil. Acropolis Entertainment will co-produce the film alongside Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures banner.

Ankush dropped the announcement teaser for the upcoming film on his birthday on Friday, which coincided with Valentine’s Day. He will once again team up with director duo Sumeet-Saahil, who helmed Mirza. Unlike his previous action-packed thriller, Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil is touted as a romantic comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film’s teaser, Ankush playfully poses a question to men: “What is the most important thing needed to understand a woman's mind?” The intriguing question hints at the film’s theme, which appears to explore the complexities of women’s emotions and relationships in a humorous way.

The teaser ends with a nod to Uttam Kumar’s last film Ogo Bodhu Shundori, which featured a song Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil.

While Ankush is confirmed as the male lead, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film’s female lead. Music for the film will be composed by Ishan Mitra.

On the work front, Ankush was last seen in Mirza (2024). He also had a cameo appearance in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 Durga Puja release Raktabeej. Ankush made his OTT debut with the ZEE5 crime thriller Shikarpur in 2023.