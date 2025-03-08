‘Dainee’ trailer: Mimi Chakraborty fights against bloodthirsty villagers to save her sister in new web series

Hoichoi has released the official trailer for its upcoming Bengali web series Dainee starring Mimi Chakraborty ahead of the survival thriller’s March 14 premiere.

Dainee explores the practice of witch-hunting, which continues to persist in some remote parts of Bengal and other regions. The story follows two sisters, Pata (Mimi Chakraborty) and Lata (Koushani Mukherjee). Pata, who had distanced herself from her younger sister, returns to her ancestral home to claim her inheritance after their father’s death.

She soon discovers that Lata has been captured by a mob and is about to be burned alive under accusations of being a witch. The series depicts their struggle to escape and the societal forces working against them. The cast also includes Biswajit Das as Janguru, the village head.

“An entire village is burning with the fire of superstition. Two sisters fight for survival against the bloodthirsty villagers. Brace for a rampage,” Hoichoi wrote on social media while sharing the two-minute-37-second-long trailer.

With Dainee, I wanted to explore the terrifying reality of witch-hunting that still plagues parts of our society. This series is not just a thriller—it’s a reflection of deep-seated fears, superstitions, and the resilience of those who dare to fight back,” director Nirjhar Mitra said in a statement.

Dainee is Mimi’s second outing on Hoichoi. The Tollywood star made her OTT debut on the streamer with Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo in 2024. Directed by Chandrasish Ray, the legal drama featured Mimi as a lawyer who takes up the case of a cop murdered while trying to defend a woman against molesters. Tota Roy Choudhury played Mimi’s opponent in the series.

Nirjhar Mitra, whose debut web series Shikarpur dropped on ZEE5 in 2023, will direct another web series, Birangana, for Hoichoi. Sandipta Sen will lead the show, slated to drop on the streamer later this year. Nirjhar will make his big screen debut as a director with Chor Police Dakat Babu, bankrolled by Hoichoi Studios, set for a 2025 release.