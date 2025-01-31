‘Stranger Things’ S5 poster: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven goes missing from Hawkins

Netflix has dropped a first-look poster of Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven from Stranger Things Season 5, which hints at her going missing from the small town of Hawkins in the next instalment.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5.”

According to the poster, Millie’s Eleven was last seen wearing “a hooded jacket, walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on 13 June 1986”. The poster further read, “A reward totalling $3,000.00 will be PAID for all leads which result in the location of Jane Hopper or her body. Last seen walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins High School, where she mysteriously disappeared that afternoon, 13 June 1986. Contact the Hawkins Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person.”

Millie’s disappearance comes as a surprise to fans. At the end of the fourth season, she was back with his foster dad Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the Wheelers and the Byers in Hawkins after her devastating confrontation with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Apart from Millie, Stranger Things features an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maya Hawke.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will premiere this year with eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

In November last year, the makers teased the first scene of the upcoming season from the script. “Darkness. The sound of cold wind. Groaning trees. And… A child’s voice. Singing a familiar song,” the script read.

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Netflix Tudum that they had written a 25-page document delving into the mythology of the Upside Down in the series. “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Duffer said.

The writers of the show started working on Season 5 on August 2, 2022, almost a month after Season 4, Volume 2 premiered on Netflix.