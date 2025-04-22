Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge begin shooting for Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Shooting has begun for the third instalment of Millie Bobby Brown-starrer detective-thriller film Enola Holmes, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of Millie Bobby Brown alongside co-star Louis Partridge from the sets of the thriller series, the streamer wrote, “your faves are back!!!! ENOLA HOLMES 3 is now in production.”

Brown also shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Partridge. “We’re in production but not without @barantini at the helm. And so we begin,” reads Brown’s caption.

Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan-Brewster round off the cast of the film. The official logline of Enola Holmes 3 on Tudum reads, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers. Philip Barantini is directing the upcoming third instalment.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes (2020) features Brown as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. A sequel, Enola Holmes 2, also starring Brown in the titular role, was released on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown recently unveiled a wax statue resembling her character in Enola Holmes at Madame Tussauds London. She struck poses with her wax figure, which is dressed in a vintage outfit — a buttoned full-sleeved blouse and an ankle-length A-line skirt — resembling her character from the Netflix film.

Brown is also gearing up for the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.