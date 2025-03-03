‘Will continue to be an ally’: Mikey Madison dedicates best actress Oscar win for ‘Anora’ to sex workers

Mikey Madison took home the Oscar for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards for Sean Baker’s Anora. Madison’s performance as the titular character, a sex worker whose life spirals into turmoil after marrying the son of a Russian oligarch, had already garnered widespread praise.

Anora had also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

During her acceptance speech, Madison expressed gratitude for the honour. “This is very surreal,” she began, reflecting on her personal journey. “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.”

“I just want to recognise and honour the sex worker community,” Madison said. “Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.”

She also praised her fellow nominees. “I also just want to recognise the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honoured to be recognised alongside all of you. This is a dream come true.”

Madison competed against Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Demi Moore (The Substance). Despite Moore's early victories at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, Madison’s performance in Anora proved to be a force to be reckoned with, especially after her victory at the BAFTAs, which further solidified her Oscar chances.