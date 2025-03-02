MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mikey Madison and Mark Eidelstein’s Oscar-nominated dark comedy ‘Anora’ to hit JioHotstar this month

The Sean Baker-directed film, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival last year, is nominated for six Oscars

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.03.25, 03:45 PM
Mikey Madison and Mark Eidelstein in 'Anora'

Mikey Madison and Mark Eidelstein in 'Anora' IMDb

Mikey Madison and Mark Eidelstein’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning film Anora, which is nominated in six categories at the 97th Oscars, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on March 17, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The dark comedy film is nominated for major categories at this year’s Oscars including best picture, best actress and best director. It has also bagged nods for best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best film editing.

Directed by Sean Baker, Anora narrates the story of Anora (Mikey Madison), a 23-year-old sex worker from Brooklyn, who finds herself in a Cinderella-like story after marrying Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein), the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. However, her newfound happiness is soon at risk when his influential parents learn of the marriage.

Anora was previously slated to release in Indian theatres on November 8 last year. However, after a censorship row that threatened to make extensive cuts to scenes in the movie, the studio decided to opt for an OTT release.

Anora also stars Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan and Aleksei Serebryakov in pivotal roles. It premiered on May 21, 2024, in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d'Or.

Another Oscar contender, Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will also be available to stream on JioHotstar on March 22. With a total of 10 nods this year, Wicked ties with Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist for the second most-nominated project this year.

Anora JioHotstar Mikey Madison
