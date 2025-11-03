Mia McKenna-Bruce, Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood join ‘The Beatles’ biopic

Mia McKenna-Bruce, Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, and Aimee Lou Wood have joined director Sam Mendes’s ambitious four-part The Beatles biopic, according to the makers.

All four The Beatles films, based on the lives of the popular English rock band members, will release theatrically in April 2028. Sharing a post on Instagram, the film’s official handle Saturday wrote, “New casting announced for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes. Mia McKenna-Bruce will star as Maureen (Cox) Starkey

Saoirse Ronan will star as Linda (Eastman) McCartney Anna Sawai will star as Yoko Ono Aimee Lou Wood will star as Pattie Boyd In cinemas April 2028.”

According to a report by US-based news portal Deadline, each film will focus on one of the four members of the iconic English rock band.

Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Linda McCartney, wife of Sir Paul McCartney (Paul Mescal), in the film. Mia McKenna-Bruce will portray Maureen (Cox), Anna Sawai will take on the role of Yoko Ono, and Aimee Lou Wood will star as Pattie Boyd.

Formed in Liverpool in 1960, The Beatles comprised John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Lennon and McCartney served as primary songwriters of the band rooted in skiffle, beat and 1950s rock 'n' roll.

The Beatles evolved from Lennon’s previous group, the Quarrymen, and gained fame by playing in Liverpool and Hamburg, Germany clubs. The Beatles hold the record for most number-one albums on the UK Albums Chart (15) and most singles sold in the UK (21.9 million). The band earned many accolades, including eight Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, an Academy Award (for Best Original Song Score for the 1970 documentary film Let It Be) and fifteen Ivor Novello Awards.

The film series will chronicle the rise and the legacy of The Beatles through four separate features — each told from the perspective of one band member.

Linda McCartney, a photographer and musician, married Paul in 1969 and later joined him as a keyboardist and vocalist in his post-Beatles band, Wings. She died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

The rest of the “Fab Four” lineup includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

Mendes’s project, billed by Sony as the “first binge-able theatrical experience,” will see all four interconnected films debut in April 2028. The films will collectively chart the Beatles’ journey from Liverpool beginnings to global superstardom and their 1970 breakup.

The official logline for The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event reads: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.”

Mendes, along with Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor, will produce the project under Sony Pictures.