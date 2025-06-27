‘Metro…In Dino’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan visit Eden Gardens with Sourav Ganguly, surprise fans at Kolkata cafe

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan interacted with fans at a Kolkata cafe and paid a visit to the Eden Gardens during their day out in the City of Joy for the promotions of their upcoming film Metro…In Dino on Thursday.

Sara and Aditya also met with former Team India cricketer Sourav Ganguly during their time at Eden Gardens ahead of the Bengal Pro T20 match.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur graced Eden Gardens, showing their love and support for Murshidabad Kings and Kueens. Even the rain couldn’t wash away the energy they brought,” the official page of Bengal Pro T20 match wrote on Instagram.

After spending about an hour at the Eden Gardens, the duo left for Olive Café & Bar in Shakespeare Sarani for fan interaction.

Sara and Aditya capped off the day with a visit to Ganguly’s residence.

Metro… In Dino boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Recently, a music launch event for the Metro…In Dino album was held in Mumbai, with the entire cast in attendance.

During the event, composer Pritam paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer KK, whose voice has left a lasting impact in Life in a... Metro. Later, actor Aditya Roy Kapur joined Pritam for a live performance of the song Ishq Hai Ya Tharak, while singer Papon delivered a soulful rendition of Yaad from the film’s album.

Metro…In Dino also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role.

“Follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film on IMDb.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 4.