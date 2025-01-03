Meghan Markle offers a glimpse into her life in new Netflix lifestyle series; trailer out

Actress Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship in the trailer of her upcoming Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, dropped by the streamer on Thursday.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, where she returns after a five-year hiatus, the Duchess wrote, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

The one-minute-50-second-long video provides a glimpse into Meghan’s life, highlighting her perspective on living, her ability to transform the ordinary chores of life into something special, and her thoughtful gestures that surprise and delight her guests on the show.

The show touches on Meghan’s love for connecting with friends, making new friends, and learning. She opens the doors of her home to viewers and shares a blend of practical tips over meaningful conversations.

Directed by Michael Steed, known for the American television talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the eight-part series is produced by Meghan under the banner Archewell Productions.

Prince Harry, Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, chef Roy Choi and chef Alice Waters make brief appearances in the trailer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own production company, Archewell Productions, in 2020, signing a multi-year deal with Netflix for scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

The new shows will follow other projects from the couple, including the 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan, which explored the span of their relationship, from the early days of the royal couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that led them to step back from their full-time roles in the British royal family.

With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix on January 15.