Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, who sang for ‘PS:1’, marries BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday tied the knot with Chennai-born classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, who lent her voice to the Kannada version of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 soundtrack.

Surya, a Karnataka MP from Bangalore South constituency, got married to Sivasri at an event in Bengaluru, following which their wedding photos went viral on social media.

Sivasri, known for her expertise in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam, sang the track Helhe Neenu for the Kannada version of PS: 1. She has performed at prestigious Sabhas in Chennai, including Brahma Gana Sabha, Kartik Fine Arts, and Narada Gana Sabha.

Beyond the concert stage, Sivasri has also lent her voice to TV commercials and film soundtracks.

Her academic pursuits are as impressive as her artistic journey. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Bioengineering from SASTRA University, Thanjavur, and two Master's degrees — one in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras and another in Sanskrit from the Madras Sanskrit College.

A disciple of Guru Sri A.S. Murali, Sivasri has performed solo Carnatic concerts and has accompanied eminent Bharatanatyam dancers on vocals. She has also represented India in cultural exchange programmes like the ICCR (Indian Centre for Cultural Relations) tours to Denmark in 2018 and the Republic of Korea in 2019, where she performed as a government cultural diplomat.

Sivasri is the founder of Ahuti, an initiative dedicated to promoting Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music.

Sivasri actively engages with her growing audience of over 1,27,000 Instagram followers and runs a YouTube channel with more than 2,00,000 subscribers, where she shares performances, insights into classical music, and snippets of her artistic journey.

An adventurer at heart, Sivasri enjoys cycling, trekking, and traveling, often sharing glimpses of her outdoor escapades with her followers.