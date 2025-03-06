MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 March 2025

Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, who sang for ‘PS:1’, marries BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Surya and Sivasri’s wedding took place in Karnataka at a private ceremony on Thursday

Agnivo Niyogi Published 06.03.25, 04:09 PM
Sivasri Skandaprasad (left) and Tejasvi Surya (right) at their wedding ceremony

Sivasri Skandaprasad (left) and Tejasvi Surya (right) at their wedding ceremony X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday tied the knot with Chennai-born classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, who lent her voice to the Kannada version of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 soundtrack.

Surya, a Karnataka MP from Bangalore South constituency, got married to Sivasri at an event in Bengaluru, following which their wedding photos went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivasri, known for her expertise in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam, sang the track Helhe Neenu for the Kannada version of PS: 1. She has performed at prestigious Sabhas in Chennai, including Brahma Gana Sabha, Kartik Fine Arts, and Narada Gana Sabha.

Beyond the concert stage, Sivasri has also lent her voice to TV commercials and film soundtracks.

Her academic pursuits are as impressive as her artistic journey. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Bioengineering from SASTRA University, Thanjavur, and two Master's degrees — one in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras and another in Sanskrit from the Madras Sanskrit College.

A disciple of Guru Sri A.S. Murali, Sivasri has performed solo Carnatic concerts and has accompanied eminent Bharatanatyam dancers on vocals. She has also represented India in cultural exchange programmes like the ICCR (Indian Centre for Cultural Relations) tours to Denmark in 2018 and the Republic of Korea in 2019, where she performed as a government cultural diplomat.

Sivasri is the founder of Ahuti, an initiative dedicated to promoting Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music.

Sivasri actively engages with her growing audience of over 1,27,000 Instagram followers and runs a YouTube channel with more than 2,00,000 subscribers, where she shares performances, insights into classical music, and snippets of her artistic journey.

An adventurer at heart, Sivasri enjoys cycling, trekking, and traveling, often sharing glimpses of her outdoor escapades with her followers.

RELATED TOPICS

Tejasvi Surya BJP Wedding
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What Congress and Mohandas Pai agree on: Narendra Modi govt’s new income-tax law is dangerous

Opposition party as well as PM’s fan flag provisions that allow income-tax officials access to a taxpayer’s social media, emails, bank accounts, online investments, trading accounts
Bombay high court
Quote left Quote right

Waze wasn't acting in official capacity when he planted explosives-laden car near Ambani's home

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT