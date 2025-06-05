Meet Rocky Jaiswal, the man Hina Khan got married to after 13 years of dating

Actress Hina Khan on Wednesday tied the knot with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal, her long-time boyfriend, after a long battle with breast cancer. While fans have been admiring their relationship for years, very few know about Rocky and his professional endeavours. Here’s a look.

A supervising producer

Rocky, 38, is a household name in the television and film industry. He has worked as a supervising producer on several hit TV shows, including the Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which marked Hina’s television debut.

The couple met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, following which their friendship gradually blossomed into love. They made their relationship public in 2017 and dated for a total of 13 years before tying the knot on June 4.

He has also been an assistant director and executive producer on shows like Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke and Sasural Simar Ka.

Collaborations with Hina

As a producer, Rocky has also collaborated with Hina to launch their own production company, Hiro’s Faar Better Films, which has backed films such as Country of Blind, Doorman and Wishlist. The name ‘Hiro’ is a mix of the couple’s names — Hina and Rocky.

The couple also co-own a fashion brand called Katch Klothing, which has a wide range of stylish printed T-shirts and trendy casual wear.

Other ventures

Additionally, Rocky launched the RockaByte App, which is a talent discovery platform aimed at discovering and showcasing new faces in the film and television industry.

A beacon of hope for Hina

Although Rocky chooses to stay clear of the spotlight, he first gained recognition as Hina’s partner during the family week segment of Bigg Boss 11.

After Hina was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June last year, Rocky became a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength for her. On an episode of Celebrity MasterChef in March, Hina thanked Rocky for supporting her throughout her treatment and chemotherapy journey.

Hina gained prominence for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently made a comeback to acting with Epic On’s new thriller series Griha Laxmi, which boasts an ensemble cast, including Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

For the wedding, Hina chose a Manish Malhotra opal green sari adorned with gold and silver threads. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape. The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white embroidered kurta from the same label.

“We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband,” Hina captioned a series of pictures featuring their wedding moments on Instagram.