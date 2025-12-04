Arijit Singh tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 charts in India, makes it to global Top 10

Arijit Singh has topped Spotify’s Wrapped 2025 charts in India for the seventh consecutive year and secured a position among the platform’s Top 10 global artists, the streaming service said on Wednesday.

Arijit was followed by Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal. AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Sachin-Jigar, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Tanishk Bagchi and Masoom Sharma featured in the top ten.

Among songs, Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara from the film Do Patti was the most-streamed track of the year with over 246 million plays. The Saiyaara title track by Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami took second place. Faheem’s Ishq, Singh’s Apna Bana Le and Rahman’s Tere Bina were also in the top ten.

Independent music is also gaining traction in India, with Faheem’s Lost and Found entering the top albums alongside Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture. In podcasts, Raj Shamani led the national charts. The Ranveer Allahbadia Show secured fourth and fifth positions for its Hindi and English versions.

The global Spotify Wrapped list was led by Bad Bunny. Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish followed in the top five. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Arijit Singh and Fuerza Regida completed the Top 10.

Bad Bunny also topped the global albums chart with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet. His Un Verano Sin Ti ranked No. 10.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile led the global top songs, ahead of Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Rosé and Mars’ APT., Alex Warren’s Ordinary and Bad Bunny’s DtMF.

The Joe Rogan Experience topped the global podcast lists, while Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing was the most-streamed audiobook.

Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist in the US, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.