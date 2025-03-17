‘Masterchef Australia’ to return with fan-favorite contestants including Depinder Chhibber

Masterchef Australia is set to return for a new season with fan-favourite contestants who won hearts in the previous instalments of the popular culinary reality show.

Titled Masterchef Australia: Back to Win, the upcoming season will bring back 24 contestants, including Indian-origin cook Depinder Chhibber, who have competed in the past seasons.

“A new season with some familiar faces ❤️ They are #BackToWin #MasterChefAU | Coming Soon to Channel 10 and 10 Play,” the official handle of Masterchef Australia wrote on Facebook alongside a picture featuring the contestants — Alana Lowes, Audra Morrice, Ben Macdonald, Declan Cleary and Jamie Fleming.

Popular internet personality and chef Depinder Chhibber made her mark in Season 13 of Masterchef Australia in 2021.

Andy Allen, Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli will return as judges on MasterChef Australia. Levin, Yeow and Novelli joined the show following the death of MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo.

MasterChef Australia: Back To Win will kick off with a bang as multi-Michelin-starred chef and global culinary icon Gordon Ramsay will step into the MasterChef kitchen as a special guest judge. Known for his fiery personality and no-nonsense approach, Ramsay is expected to raise the stakes as he challenges contestants with his famously tough critiques.

This is not the first time that MasterChef Australia has brought back old contestants for a second shot in the kitchen. The 12th season, aired in 2020 and also titled Back to Win, featured past contestants. Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy had taken over judging duties for the first time that year. Emelia Jackson was the winner that year.

In 2022, previous contestants of MasterChef Australia came back to compete in the 14th season, which was titled Fans & Favourites. The season featured three past winners: Julie Goodwin, Billie McKay and Sashi Cheliah. Billie won the season with Sarah Todd as runner-up.

Nat Thaipun, the 28-year old Barista from Victoria, defeated Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry in the grand finale of MasterChef Australia 2024 to win the coveted trophy.