MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 September 2025

Disney+ renews Marvel Studios’ ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ for Season 3

The renewal comes amid speculation about the series concluding after two seasons

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.09.25, 03:00 PM
A poster for \\\'Daredevil: Born Again\\\'

A poster for 'Daredevil: Born Again' File Picture

Disney+ has renewed Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again for a third season, the filming for which will begin in 2026 with actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, as per US media reports.

The renewal comes amid speculation among fans that the series would conclude after two seasons. The lead actor of the show, Charlie Cox, had previously remarked at a GalaxyCon panel in July that Season 2, set for release in 2026, would be the show’s “final season”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Cox’s co-star Vincent D’Onofrio later clarified on social media that there is a “Good chance there will be a third (season)”.

With the renewal, Daredevil becomes the first live-action series from Marvel Studios to extend to a third season.

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ in March. Alongside Cox and D’Onofrio, the cast includes Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Ayelet Zurer.

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprised their roles as Karen Page and Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, while Jon Bernthal returned as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher.

Dario Scardapane serves as executive producer and showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, and Benson & Moorhead.

The episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd.

RELATED TOPICS

Daredevil Daredevil: Born Again
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

H-1B visa fee: Congress calls Modi ‘weak PM’, says Trump’s 'return gift' will hit hard

Congress says Modi’s ‘strategic silence, loud optics’ have cost India dearly as US slaps $100k H-1B fee
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Modi - Dolaand friendship is turning out to be very expensive for India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT