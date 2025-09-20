Disney+ renews Marvel Studios’ ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ for Season 3

Disney+ has renewed Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again for a third season, the filming for which will begin in 2026 with actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, as per US media reports.

The renewal comes amid speculation among fans that the series would conclude after two seasons. The lead actor of the show, Charlie Cox, had previously remarked at a GalaxyCon panel in July that Season 2, set for release in 2026, would be the show’s “final season”.

However, Cox’s co-star Vincent D’Onofrio later clarified on social media that there is a “Good chance there will be a third (season)”.

With the renewal, Daredevil becomes the first live-action series from Marvel Studios to extend to a third season.

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ in March. Alongside Cox and D’Onofrio, the cast includes Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Ayelet Zurer.

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprised their roles as Karen Page and Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, while Jon Bernthal returned as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher.

Dario Scardapane serves as executive producer and showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, and Benson & Moorhead.

The episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd.