‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’ becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, beats ‘L2: Empuraan’

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, beating Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the makers announced on Saturday.

“#Lokah has made history as the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film and an Industry Hit. A milestone powered by pure teamwork. Grateful to the team & the audience for this unforgettable journey,” actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has produced the film, wrote on X.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

Lokah is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen.

In the first instalment of the movie franchise, which hit theatres on August 28, Dulquer appeared in a cameo role alongside Tovino Thomas. Dulquer plays Charlie a.k.a. Odiyan, while Tovino is introduced as Michael/Chatan.