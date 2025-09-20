MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 September 2025

‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’ becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, beats ‘L2: Empuraan’

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.09.25, 04:12 PM
A poster of 'Lokah'

A poster of 'Lokah' File picture

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, beating Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the makers announced on Saturday.

“#Lokah has made history as the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film and an Industry Hit. A milestone powered by pure teamwork. Grateful to the team & the audience for this unforgettable journey,” actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has produced the film, wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

Lokah is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen.

In the first instalment of the movie franchise, which hit theatres on August 28, Dulquer appeared in a cameo role alongside Tovino Thomas. Dulquer plays Charlie a.k.a. Odiyan, while Tovino is introduced as Michael/Chatan.

RELATED TOPICS

Lokah L2 Empuraan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Considerable uncertainty’ in software industry: Nasscom on Trump H-1B fee deadline

The visa fee blow comes at a time when the $283-billion Indian information-technology sector is already rattled by a turbulent business environment in the world's largest outsourcing market
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Modi - Dolaand friendship is turning out to be very expensive for India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT